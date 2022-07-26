Colts Star Darius Leonard Wants To Be Called A Different Name

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 20: Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts takes the field for their game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

For four seasons, the NFL world has sung the praises of Darius Leonard.

Indianapolis Colts fans will celebrate the same star linebacker by a different name.

On Tuesday morning, per Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Leonard said wants to be called Shaquille, his middle name.

Leonard said he grew up getting called Shaquille, but he didn't have the urge to tell everyone until now.

By any name, Leonard is one the league's premier defenders.

The 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year earned his third All-Pro nod with 122 tackles, four interceptions, and an NFL-leading eight forced fumbles last season.

Leonard, who turns 27 on Wednesday, will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list while recovering from an offseason back procedure. The Colts can activate him at any time, and they expect him to be ready to start the season.

Shaquille Leonard will look to lead Indianapolis back into the postseason.