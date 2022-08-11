Colts Star Not Answering Questions About Contract Talks

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 31: Indianapolis Colts helmets sit on the sidelines during the NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Quenton Nelson's contract status is a major story for the Indianapolis Colts, but the star offensive lineman has no interest in publicly discussing the subject.

Per The Athletic's Zak Keefer, the All-Pro guard succinctly dismissed the topic on Thursday.

“Respectfully, I’m not answering any questions about my contract,” Nelson said.

The former No. 6 pick will make $13.75 million on a fifth-year option this season. After that, Nelson is eligible to hit the open market, an outcome the Colts should try to avoid at all costs.

Nelson has received four Pro Bowl designations in as many seasons. Although he missed four games last year, the first time he didn't play the full season schedule, he helped steer Jonathan Taylor to a rushing title when healthy.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Colts have made extending Nelson a top priority this summer. They're attempting to complete a new deal, "hopefully this month."