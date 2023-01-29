Colts Star Reveals He Had Surgery Last Week

5 Nov 2000: A general view of the Indianapolis Colts helmet after the game against the Chicago Bears at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Colts 27-24.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had a disappointing follow-up to an All-Pro 2021 campaign.

Taylor told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that he underwent surgery Wednesday to repair an ankle that bothered him throughout the season. Rapoport described the procedure as "extremely successful."

While Taylor injured his ankle in Week 4, the 24-year-old said there was "a bunch of junk" accumulated over the years to treat.

"Just finally had to clean it out and make sure I'm good to go," Taylor said. "We finally had the time to get it right, make sure I'm 100% ready to rock. That's all you can ask. It was a no-brainer."

Taylor finished second in the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year ballot with 20 touchdowns and an NFL-high 1,811 rushing yards. However, he settled for 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 11 games this season.

He went from 5.5 to 4.5 yards per carry and 7.1 yards per target to 3.6.

The former second-round pick played just two snaps before exiting Week 15's historic loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Indianapolis shut Taylor down for the season by placing him on the injured reserve.

Taylor said he'll "be ready to go" for the 2023 season.

"The number one thing is taking time to heal," he said. "The number two thing is relaxing, just mentally, after the type of season we had. Get healthy, decompress mentally. I'll be on my feet in no time."