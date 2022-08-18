Colts Tight End Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 04: A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.

The Indianapolis Colts received unfortunate news Wednesday when tight end Drew Ogletree tore his ACL.

They officially ended the rookie's season by placing him on the injured reserve (IR) Thursday.

Ogletree was one of the Colts' brightest stars throughout training camp. Earning considerable praise and first-team reps, the sixth-round pick made a strong case to receive a notable role, perhaps even as the primary tight end.

However, the 24-year-old suffered a non-contact injury during Wednesday's practice. Head coach Frank Reich feared the worst, expecting a "significant" injury.

Ogletree kept his head up after the crushing setback.

"Everything happens for a reason," Ogletree wrote Wednesday night on Twitter. "I appreciate all the love and prayers sent my way! Just another chapter to the book!"

Despite Ogletree's injury, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford spotted him supporting his teammates at Thursday's practice.

Going on the IR before setting the final 53-man roster means Ogletree can't return this season. The Colts are now down to Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, and Jelani Woods at tight end.