Commanders Getting Crushed For Official Team Poll Mistakes

Something is seriously wrong with the Washington Commanders franchise.

To commemorate the team's 90th year or existence, the Commanders rolled out 10 new players to add to the "Commander 90," which is a list of the organization's greatest players of all-time.

Believe it or not, Trent Williams - one of the greatest offensive tackles football has ever seen - didn't make the list. Kirk Cousins and Robert Griffin III, meanwhile, did, and Griffin didn't even make it until being added later on.

Did the Commanders actually leave Williams out of the mix simply because he demanded a trade a couple years back? Talk about pettiness.

"If you thought this would go smoothly, or be rolled out well — then you just don’t understand the Washington Commanders," writes James Dator of SB Nation. "The biggest omission everyone noticed was the apparent pettiness in leaving off Trent Williams, one of the greatest modern players in team history, while the likes of Kirk Cousins and Robert Griffin III were on the list. Williams was presumably left off because he requested a trade, and after some furor the nine-time Pro Bowlers was added to the list."

Unfortunately, that's not the only mistake the Commanders made in the "Commander 90."

The team also misspelled a few player names. Unreal.

There's even more errors chronicled in that thread by Jake Russell. What a joke.

At least the team added Williams eventually.

The Commanders need an entire upheaval, starting at the top.