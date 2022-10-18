Commanders Have Responded To Jim Irsay's Bombshell Comments

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field before the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Following the NFL's fall meeting in New York this Tuesday afternoon, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made some eye-opening comments about Dan Snyder.

Irsay didn't hesitate from saying Snyder could be removed from his position as the owner of the Washington Commanders.

"I believe there is merit to removing him as owner of the [Commanders]," Irsay said. "There's consideration that he should be removed."

Shortly after these comments were made, the Commanders fired back at Irsay.

The Commanders called Irsay's comments "highly inappropriate." They also said the Snyder family will not sell the team.

"It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media," a Commanders spokesperson said. "It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team has had no opportunity to formally respond to allegations. The Commanders have made remarkable progress over the past two years. We are confident that, when he has an opportunity to see the actual evidence in his case, Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won't."

The league would need 24 of its 32 team owners to vote Snyder out in order for this to even happen.

For now, Snyder's role in the nation's capital is safe.