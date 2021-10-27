Congress Member ‘Disturbed’ By What Roger Goodell Said Tuesday

Earlier this week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league won’t publish information from the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.

Not long later, Goodell also said the NFL plans to cooperate with a request from Congress for more information. In a new conversation, one Congress member said he was “disturbed” by Goodell’s comments.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) told Adam Longo of WUSA-TV, “I’m disturbed by what [Goodell] said” regarding the league’s refusal to release more information.

“I’m not really sure what it means to cooperate with us if he doesn’t want to share what we’ve requested,” Rep. Krishnamoorthi said.

The NFL has until next Thursday to turn over documents and details to the House Oversight Committee,” Longo reported.

Perhaps Goodell meant he won’t share the information publicly, but would provide the necessary information to the Oversight Committee.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested the NFL won’t give up the information “easily.”

From his report:

The league surely won’t give in so easily. It’s concealing a fairly significant piece of information. People throughout the league are buzzing about it, and speculating about what the league is hiding by insisting so fervently — and on such flimsy grounds — to keep the materials private.

Florio said a league source told him the investigation “is way bigger than even you think.”

What that means for the NFL, we’ll have to wait to find out.