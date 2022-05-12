Connor Heyward Sums Up Playing With His Older Brother

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 14: Cameron Heyward #97 high fives T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers as he runs onto the field for a game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on November 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

With a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Michigan State tight end/fullback Connor Heyward.

If that name looks familiar on the back of a Pittsburgh jersey, you aren't mistaken. Connor is the younger brother of three-time All-Pro defensive tackle and longtime Steeler Cameron Heyward.

Cameron was selected with a first-round pick in the 2011 draft, meaning Connor spent a great deal of time around the Steelers facilities growing up.

“I have been seeing familiar faces I have seen my whole life,” the younger Heyward said, per Teresa Varley of the team's website. “Seeing my brother’s teammates that are now my teammates is definitely different. It all hits home a little more. I went to my grandmas, my brothers, but coming here to where I now work is when it hit the most.

“I know where the practice fields are, the weight room and locker room, where most of the work gets done. Today was the first time I went upstairs where the meetings and game plan go on. I hadn’t been there before. I feel like I should be here. I am just excited to be here and am ready to go. I have been working out, trying to stay in shape. Hopefully that translates over into tomorrow’s practice.”

As Connor enters Year 1 of his career with the Steelers, Cameron enters Year 12.