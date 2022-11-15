Cooper Kupp Has Message For Fans After His Injury News

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams runs against a tackle by Anthony Brown #30 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams revealed unfortunate news surrounding Cooper Kupp.

On Tuesday, head coach Sean McVay confirmed that the star wide receiver will go on the injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. He'll undergo surgery on Wednesday.

Kupp followed by showing appreciation to supporters on Twitter.

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out and sent prayers! This is unfortunately just part of the game," Kupp wrote. "Appreciate having a trusted medical team around me. Gonna get this thing fixed, then get back to work to get back to work!"

Kupp will miss at least the next four games for the 3-6 Rams, who also lost offensive linemen Chandler Brewer and Alaric Jackson to significant injuries. Matthew Stafford remains in the concussion protocol after missing Sunday's game.

Before exiting early in Week 10, Kupp reeled in 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns this season. Nobody else on the Rams has reached 45 receptions or 400 receiving yards in 2022.

"Obviously you never ever replace a player like Cooper Kupp, but we've got to figure out the best way to accentuate the skill sets of the guys that will be playing," McVay said, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

It's a major setback for Kupp and the Rams, but hopefully the 29-year-old will eventually make a triumphant return.