Breaking: Injury Update For Rams Star Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams might have lost their best offensive player on Sunday afternoon.

Cooper Kupp, one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League, has gone down with a leg injury. He appeared to be in serious pain on Sunday afteroon.

The All-Pro wide receiver suffered the leg injury in the second half of Sunday afternoon's contest. Kupp was not putting any weight onto his leg.

"Cooper Kupp helped to the bench with a right leg injury," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted.

Kupp went down hard following a play on the sideline against the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

He appeared to be in serious pain on the bench.

The NFL World is understandably disappointed.

"Cooper Kupp just got banged up with a right leg injury and went right to the bench for medical evaluation. Ugh," one fan wrote.

"Cooper Kupp cannot put weight on his leg. First thought was potential fibula fracture. Let’s hope for better news," another fan wrote.

The Rams are already missing star quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday. Now, they're losing Kupp.

Los Angeles is trailing Arizona, 17-10, on Sunday afternoon.