Cooper Kupp Responds To Justin Jefferson Ranking Himself Better

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams catches an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Coming off a remarkable season, Cooper Kupp isn't ready to take a back seat to any NFL wide receiver.

When asked to rank the game's premier wideouts, Justin Jefferson told the Pioneer Press that "Coop is good, but I'll say he's behind me." Per NFL.com's Grant Gordon, the Los Angeles Rams star politely differed.

"I respect his opinion, and I can also respectfully disagree," Kupp said.

However, Kupp appreciated Jefferson's confident mentality

"I would hope he would say that. I think that's the beauty of this game," Kupp said. "I think it speaks to the competitiveness of this league. If you're not putting yourself as the best and you're not working to be the best, then I'd be concerned about stepping on the field with you if you don't feel like you've prepared to be the best player that you can be."

Based solely on last season's stats, the debate is an open-and-shut case.

With help from an expanded 17-game schedule, Kupp registered the second-most catches (145) and receiving yards (1,947) ever in a single season. He also led the NFL with 16 receiving touchdowns.

That's before the Offensive Player of the Year propelled the Rams to a championship with 478 yards and six touchdowns in four postseason victories. He became the third wide receiver to garner Super Bowl MVP honors in the last 15 years.

Jefferson has also flourished early in his NFL career, posting 3,016 receiving yards in his first two seasons. He's already made two Pro Bowls and captured two second-team All-Pro nods

The 23-year-old could soon make a justified claim to being the league's premier pass-catcher. Yet nobody should blame Kupp for wanting to wear the crown after his historic campaign.