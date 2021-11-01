Cooper Rush made his first NFL start on Sunday night, leading the Dallas Cowboys to a huge win against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 27-year-old quarterback started in place of Dak Prescott, who is still recovering from a strained calf suffered in the overtime win over the New England Patriots.

Rush played admirably, stepping up when the Cowboys needed him most, throwing a game-winning touchdown pass to Amari Cooper.

The longtime backup (and third-string) quarterback finished the night with 325 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His wife, Lauryn, is extremely proud.

“What a moment. I will never be able to articulate how proud of and how much I love this man. Let me tell you… The life of a back up QB is one wild ride. Seeing you live out your dream last night was just…. Special. Ayla and I Love you so much,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Cowboys expect to get Prescott back this weekend, but no one is going to forget the impact he had in Minnesota.

Dallas is set to host Denver at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this Sunday.