Cooper Rush Wife Story Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Getty Images.

Cooper Rush's wife, Lauryn, went viral on social media during the Sunday night game against the Eagles.

The wife of the Cowboys backup quarterback, who's taken over for an injured Dak Prescott, had to convince her husband that she needed to fly to Philadelphia for Sunday night's game.

Rush apparently wasn't sure it was necessary, as the flights were pretty expensive.

NBC's Melissa Stark told the story during the game on Sunday night.

NFL fans took to social media to weigh in.

"Cooper rush telling his wife flights too expensive like he not in the NFL lmfaooo," one fan wrote.

"cooper rush's wife really used all her miles to watch him melt down, real love," another fan joked.

"No one is more stressed out right now then Cooper Rush’s wife right now," one fan added.

"Cooper Rush wife wasted a trip to Philly," one fan joked.

It's still been a pretty good past-month for the wife of the Cowboys quarterback.

The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 26-17, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.