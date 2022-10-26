Copper Fit Appears To Have Made Decision On Brett Favre

MADISON, WISCONSIN - JUNE 11: Former NFL player Brett Favre walks off the 10th tee box during the Celebrity Foursome at the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club on June 11, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has received a ton of heat for his involvement in a Mississippi welfare scandal. He has also lost support from his employers and sponsors.

Copper Fit has been the only brand to publicly support Favre amid this scandal. At least that used to be the case.

It was discovered on Wednesday that Copper Fit no longer has Favre on its website.

This move from Copper Fit was made after a spokesperson told Front Office Sports that Favre "always acted honorably, and we know him to be a very decent man."

A Copper Fit spokesperson was asked about Favre being removed from the website. They declined to comment on his stats with the company.

In a recent statement, Favre denied wrongdoing in the Mississippi welfare scandal.

"I have been unjustly smeared in the media," Favre told Fox News Digital. "I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight."

We'll continue to provide updates on Favre's status.