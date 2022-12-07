Court Reportedly Makes Decision In Marshawn Lynch Case

BELLEVUE, WA - NOVEMBER 13: Seattle Seahawks Running Back Marshawn Lynch attends an in-store appearance for the launch of BEASTMODE x PSD at Champs at Bellevue Square on November 13, 2015 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for PSD Underwear)

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch's DUI case will reportedly not be heard until next year.

Lynch, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Las Vegas back in August, was due in court on Wednesday. However, the scheduled hearing will apparently be delayed until February, according to 8NewsNow.

The prosecution was prepared to ask the judge to push the hearing back, per the report.

Lynch, a former star with the Seahawks, Raiders and Bills, was found asleep behind the wheel of his car by police at approximately 7:30 am on the morning of August 9.

Officers reported that they noticed a smell of "alcoholic beverage" coming from Lynch's breath and car and that the 36-year-old's eyes were bloodshot.

Lynch told cops that he wasn't drinking and doesn't do drugs but did claim he stole the vehicle, which was missing a tire and tire rim and had other damage.