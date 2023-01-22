Cowboys Announce 7 Inactives For Sunday's 49ers Game

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys revealed their inactive players for Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

As announced shortly before the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff, seven players won't suit up at Santa Clara. Jabril Cox, Will Grier, Jalen Tolbert, Nahshon Wright, Jason Peters, Peyton Hendershot, and Quinton Bohanna are inactive.

The most notable player is Peters, who injured his hip during Monday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 40-year-old had assumed a large role later in the season, starting the opening-round triumph at left tackle.

In his absence, the Cowboys will likely slide rookie Tyler Smith to left tackle, with veteran Tyron Smith continuing to play at right tackle. Connor McGovern will probably start at left guard alongside center Tyler Biadasz and star right guard Zack Martin.

Dallas added Hendershot to the injury report Saturday with a hamstring strain. Jake Ferguson and Sean McKeon will dress behind starting tight end Dalton Schultz.

Jimmy Garoppolo is among seven inactives for the 49ers, who have won their last 11 games entering the second-round clash.