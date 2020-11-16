Cowboys Announce Monday Update On QB Andy Dalton

The Cowboys will finally return to some semblance of normalcy at the quarterback position on Sunday.

Andy Dalton was a full participant at practice on Monday and is on track to return to the field on Sunday, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Dalton missed Dallas’ last game after being placed on the COVID-19 list. The quarterback missed the week before that after suffering a concussion in Week 7.

Schefter tweeted the update on Monday evening:

Andy Dalton was a full practice participant today and is on track to play Sunday at Minnesota. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2020

In Week 8, Dalton was replaced by rookie third-stringer Ben DiNucci. The first-year quarterback out of JMU had a dreadful debut, completing 21-of-40 passes for 180 yards and zero touchdowns. DiNucci also turned the ball over twice, losing two fumbles.

Week 9 saw marked improvement in the quarterback position. Garrett Gilbert stepped up to the plate after the Cowboys benched the rookie. The NFL journeyman had a strong outing in what often looked to be a potential Dallas win, throwing for 243 yards and a touchdown.

Despite a surprisingly solid performance from Gilbert, Dallas fell to the unbeaten Steelers 24-19. The Cowboys will certainly be happy to return their true backup in Dalton this weekend.

Right now, Dallas sits at the bottom of the historically weak NFC East with a pitiful 2-7 overall record and 1-2 record in the division.

With a bye this past weekend and more time to recover injured players, the Cowboys hope to notch their third win of the season in Minnesota on Sunday.