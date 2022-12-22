Cowboys Announce Thursday Update On Micah Parsons

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (not in photo) during the third quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons missed Tuesday's walkthrough and Wednesday's practice while dealing with an undisclosed illness.

Luckily for the Dallas Cowboys, the star defender appears in line to play Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, Parsons is at the team's facility and will practice Thursday.

Parsons has missed only one game early in his explosive NFL career. The 23-year-old was one of seven Cowboys named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday after collecting 13 sacks through 14 games.

Based on past comments, it would have taken a severe sickness to sideline Parsons. He was also limited with an illness before the Cowboys' Week 3 contest against the New York Giants, but he recorded two quarterback hits in the 23-16 victory.

"I’m here to play, I’m here to be great," Parsons said at the time. "I could have a stomach virus, I could be pooping my pants, and I still want to play. I don’t want to be held back. I live to play the game. Me at 60 is better than most people at 100."

A shoulder injury will sideline Jalen Hurts, so Parsons will instead chase down Gardner Minshew in the marquee NFC East matchup at AT&T Stadium.