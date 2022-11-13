Cowboys Appear To Have Made Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott is questionable for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury.

While the Dallas Cowboys have yet to make a formal declaration, they appear leaning toward sitting the running back.

ESPN's Ed Werder said Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy "does not seem to expect" Elliott to play the Week 10 matchup at Lambeau Field. Tony Pollard will likely start and handle a featured backfield role.

Elliott scored three rushing touchdowns in his last two games before hyperextending his right knee. The 27-year-old has tallied 475 yards this season.

However, the Cowboys didn't miss a beat without him. Receiving the spotlight many fans desired before Elliott's injury, Pollard turned 14 carries into 131 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears.

A Week 9 bye apparently wasn't enough time for Elliott to recover. Werder reported that the Cowboys are taking a cautious approach, with a source claiming that "any doubts, he's out."

Dallas also seemed to prepare to play without Elliott when elevating running back Qadree Ollison from the practice squad on Saturday. Rookie Malik Davis received 10 touches when Elliott sat against Chicago.

The Cowboys will provide a definitive answer before Sunday's game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.