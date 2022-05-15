Cowboys Are Reportedly Considering Veteran Free Agent

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have not made too many notable moves in free agency so far this year.

However, the Cowboys reportedly remain in play for one veteran free agent on the defensive side of the ball.

According to a report on Saturday, the Cowboys remain interested in veteran free agent linebacker Anthony Barr.

"Free agent linebacker Anthony Barr is a free agent option for the Cowboys, if the price right, per source. There definite interest there," Clarence Hill Jr. reports.

The Cowboys could certainly use some veteran depth in their front seven, especially after losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos in free agency.

According to the report, though, the price must be right for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.

Dallas is coming off a Wild Card round loss to the 49ers.