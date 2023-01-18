Breaking: Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing New Kicker

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have indicated intent to stand by Brett Maher despite missing four extra points in Monday night's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even if they don't go into Sunday's clash against the San Francisco 49ers with a new kicker, they're reportedly adding a contingency plan.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. The move is pending a physical.

Vizcaino has played 10 games for four different teams in three seasons. He made all three point-after tries and field goals from 36 and 46 yards in the Arizona Cardinals' Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

After later rejoining the New Patriots, he only saw the field for six kickoffs.

However, Vizcaino missed five extra points in six games with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. He got released after three failed attempts in two games.

Maher had missed three extra points -- and three field goals -- all season before Monday. Abandoning him for an untested kicker who hasn't attempted a kick in two months would certainly be risky.

Every point could matter with Dallas entering Santa Clara as a four-point underdog. The Cowboys must make a difficult decision for Sunday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET.