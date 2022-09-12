Cowboys Backup Quarterback Reacts To Dak Prescott Injury News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Quarterback Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receivers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Cowboys are Cooper Rush's team now.

Dak Prescott is out for at least a month with an injury to his hand. The Cowboys star quarterback suffered a freak hand injury on a pass attempt in the second half of Sunday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rush reacted to the tough injury news following the game.

“Just go do your job,” Rush said. “Just execute. It’s the same plays, it’s the same other guys, we’ve still got everyone else. I trust in those guys, they trust in me, just all come together as a group and make plays and execute.”

Rush is confident Prescott will return.

“He’s the heart and soul of the team. He’s our leader. He’ll grind through this like he always does and he’ll be back,” Rush said.

The Cowboys are set to play the Bengals next week.