NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Video
Uh oh, Dallas...
The Cowboys are currently trailing the Texans at the end of the third quarter on Sunday afternoon. Dallas is trailing Houston, 20-14, with 15 minutes of game action to play.
While the Cowboys haven't given their fans much to cheer about on Sunday, their cheerleaders have still been showing out.
A Cowboys cheerleader video has gone viral on Sunday afternoon during the game.
Cowboys fans have been rooting on the cheerleaders on Sunday, amid the on-field struggles.
"Let’s go ladies 🙌🙌🙌🙌" one fan wrote.
"LETS GOOOOO🔥🔥🔥" one fan added.
"The always beautiful Jada. 💕," another fan wrote on social media.
The Cowboys cheerleaders have been getting into the holiday spirit, as well.
The Cowboys, 9-3 on the year, are in need of a big second half comeback against the Texans.
Sunday afternoon's game is airing on FOX.