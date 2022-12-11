NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Video

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Uh oh, Dallas...

The Cowboys are currently trailing the Texans at the end of the third quarter on Sunday afternoon. Dallas is trailing Houston, 20-14, with 15 minutes of game action to play.

While the Cowboys haven't given their fans much to cheer about on Sunday, their cheerleaders have still been showing out.

A Cowboys cheerleader video has gone viral on Sunday afternoon during the game.

Cowboys fans have been rooting on the cheerleaders on Sunday, amid the on-field struggles.

"Let’s go ladies 🙌🙌🙌🙌" one fan wrote.

"LETS GOOOOO🔥🔥🔥" one fan added.

"The always beautiful Jada. 💕," another fan wrote on social media.

The Cowboys cheerleaders have been getting into the holiday spirit, as well.

The Cowboys, 9-3 on the year, are in need of a big second half comeback against the Texans.

Sunday afternoon's game is airing on FOX.