Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend.

"The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and future Hall of Fame tackle Jason Peters, sources say, after a successful visit this past week. Nothing is done, but there is mutual interest in getting done. Peters could land with Dallas by Monday," he reports.

The deal could be completed on Monday.

"It’s about time," one fan wrote.

"I think the underreported part about this Jason Peters/Cowboys stuff is that they’re so desperate to sign him because they don’t want to start their own *first round pick* at left tackle," one fan added.

"Just like a vague promise from an exhausted parent, “after the weekend” has been the word for when a possible Peters signing could come. That time is nearing and so could be some desperately needed help on the line for the Cowboys," one fan joked.

Peters started 15 games for the Bears last year.

Will he be the help the Cowboys need?