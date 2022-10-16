Cowboys Decide If Dak Prescott Will Play Against Eagles

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have made their decision.

While Dak Prescott has officially been listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Eagles, he will not be playing in the contest.

The Cowboys have reportedly decided that Cooper Rush will start at quarterback against Philadelphia.

"Dak Prescott, listed as questionable with a thumb injury, won't play tonight, source said. And he still must improve to be ready to practice on Wednesday. It's possible, but no sure thing," Ian Rapoport reports.

This isn't surprising, though some had been holding out hope that Prescott would make a surprise return on Sunday night.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Eagles is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.