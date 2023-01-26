Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels in the endzone before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with the team.

Peete, who previously worked on Wade Phillips' staff from 2007 to 2012, returned for a second stint in 2020. Elliott's enormous workload declined during those three seasons, but he remained heavily involved with 276 touches per year.

After Tony Pollard began seizing control of the Dallas backfield with a three-touchdown game, Peete expressed his preference to keep utilizing Elliott to establish a dynamic duo.

"I've always felt - at that position - you've always gotta have two guys that help each other," Peete said after Week 8. "And it helps if the running styles are a little bit different. The contrast presents a different effect to the defense. I learned that a long time ago."

After seven seasons, the Cowboys may move on from Elliott to cut costs.

Elliott will have the position's second-highest cap hit ($16.7 million) behind Aaron Jones in 2023. The 27-year-old no longer justifies such a hefty contract after averaging a career-worst 4.0 yards per touch last season.

However, Elliott has conveyed a desire to remain with the Cowboys, and he's reportedly open to taking a pay cut.