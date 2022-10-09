Cowboys Fans Appear To Have Invaded Rams Stadium Today

INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 8: A view outside SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl LVI media availability day on February 8, 2022 in Inglewood, CA before Sundays game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are the home team when hosting the Dallas Cowboys this afternoon.

It might not feel like it at SoFi Stadium.

In response to 105.3 The Fan's Bobby Belt joking that the Rams have a "tough road game" ahead, Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports noted that the crowd cheered the Cowboys when they took the field for pre-game warmups.

"America's Team" always tends to travel well, but that's especially the case since Los Angeles didn't have an NFL team at the height of the Cowboys' late-90s dynasty. They also hold training camp in Oxnard, California.

The Rams prepared for a hostile home crowd this week. Per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, head coach Sean McVay said the offense is ready to operate on a silent count if fans are too loud.

It wouldn't be the first time the Rams dealt with an averse environment at home. McVay admitted to getting caught off guard by a heavy contingent of San Francisco 49ers fans attending the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium.

One would think the Rams would have won over local fans after a Super Bowl victory, but Los Angeles still might have a softer spot for a Texas team that hasn't won the NFC in 26 years.

The NFC showdown on FOX is about to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.