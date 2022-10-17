Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans.
The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game.
Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse.
The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance in the first half on Sunday night.
It hasn't been fun for Cowboys fans to watch, that is for sure.
The Cowboys and the Eagles are set to begin the second half in Phialdelphia.
The game is airing on NBC.