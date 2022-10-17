Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans.

The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game.

Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse.

The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance in the first half on Sunday night.

It hasn't been fun for Cowboys fans to watch, that is for sure.

The Cowboys and the Eagles are set to begin the second half in Phialdelphia.

The game is airing on NBC.