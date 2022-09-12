Cowboys Fans Calling For Cam Newton: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for a while.

Dallas' starting quarterback suffered a hand injury in Sunday night's loss to Tampa Bay. Prescott will reportedly miss six to eight weeks, though an exact recovery time won't be known until post-surgery.

Enter, Cam Newton?

The former MVP quarterback remains a free agent. He could have interest in joining the Cowboys, who now lack serious depth at the position.

Cowboys fans are calling for it.

Newton is at the very least a name to watch for the Cowboys, along with former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who's expressed interest in signing with Dallas.

The Cowboys, though, plan to stick with Cooper Rush at the quarterback position.

For now, anyway...

The Cowboys are set to host the Bengals at home next weekend.