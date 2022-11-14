Cowboys Fans Furious With Missed Penalty Against Packers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with what appeared to be a missed penalty call against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday evening.

The Cowboys and the Packers are tied, 28-28, late in overtime on Sunday night.

Dallas gave up the ball on downs against Green Bay on its first drive of overtime. The Cowboys went for it on fourth down, but missed it. On third down, the officials might have missed a pass interference penalty.

CeeDee Lamb was hit early on this one, right?

Cowboys fans are understandably pretty furious with the lack of a penalty call.

The Cowboys ended up falling to the Packers, 31-28, on Sunday evening.

Dallas dropped to 6-3, while Green Bay improved to 4-6.