Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jerry Jones' Wide Receiver Decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver.

James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Furthermore, Michael Gallup is unlikely to play Week 1 as he recovers from a torn ACL and MCL suffered late last season.

Despite those injuries, Jerry Jones told reporters there's "no urgency" to add another wide receiver.

“Not at all," Jones said when asked about feeling pressure to seek outside help at the position. "Let’s get these guys the incentive, these young receivers."

Cowboys fans aren't pleased about his response.

The Cowboys were stacked at wide receiver last season, but they watched Cedrick Wilson Jr. sign with the Miami Dolphins and traded four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns to clear cap space.

If Jones stands pat, Noah Brown or third-round pick Jalen Tolbert could start alongside CeeDee Lamb in Week 1.

Of course, these comments don't mean Jones won't act all summer. He could merely be trying to motivate his current players while quietly seeking an upgrade.

Perhaps he just wants to give someone a chance to step up before making a move.

However, the Cowboys will likely require some outside reinforcements if Gallup and Washington aren't ready to kick off the season.