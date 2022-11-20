Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday.

Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though.

The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will leave for head coaching jobs this offseason.

Romo believes they're "both gone."

Cowboys fans, of course, don't want that to happen. They also don't love Romo's constant talking about it.

"Does Romo want Moore and Quinn to leave? Feel like no announcer talks about them leaving more than him," one fan wondered.

Romo's job is to talk about whatever team is playing, though, and he's calling the Cowboys game on Monday.

There will be a lot of talk about Quinn and Moore heading into the offseason.