Cowboys Fans React To Ex-Wide Receiver's Trade Admission

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ryan Switzer's Dallas Cowboys tenure didn't last long.

Dallas made the wide receiver a fourth-round pick in 2017 after he collected 96 catches for 1,112 as a senior at North Carolina. Switzer primarily served as a kick and punt returner throughout his rookie season.

The following offseason, Dallas traded him to the Raiders for defensive tackle Jihad Ward. Switzer, who retired in July, expressed bewilderment as to why his Cowboys career ended so soon.

"Still confuses me why I was traded," Switzer said. "I think I was top 5 in both PR & KR. Never did KR in college, didn’t have any preseason that year so I had to learn on the fly. Finished top 3. I asked all season why I wasn’t getting any offensive snaps. Never got any answers."

Cowboys fans shared Switzer's disappointment over him not getting a chance to shine.

Former teammate Dez Bryant also commented that he recently watched Switzer's highlights. The ex-Cowboys receiver said, "You know what the issues was." Switzer replied, "Indeed I do."

Switzer caught six of just seven targets on just 92 offensive snaps in 2017. However, he exaggerated his special teams' production. He finished the season seventh with 600 kick-return yards and 12th with 256 yards on punt returns.

Switzer never played for the Raiders, who flipped him to the Pittsburgh Steelers before beginning the 2018 season. He caught 44 of 55 targets for 280 yards and a touchdown in two seasons.

The Cleveland Browns added the 5-foot-8 wideout to the practice squad in 2020, but he never played for them.

Perhaps Switzer's career would have played out far differently if the Cowboys gave him more reps.