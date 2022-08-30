Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones' Position Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are rearranging their offensive line to replace injured tackle Tyron Smith.

Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that Tyler Smith will slide to left tackle after battling Connor McGovern for a starting spot at left guard.

"He’s a rookie, but he’s a first-round pick and he deserved to be a first-round pick, in my mind," Jones said. "You expect (your first and second-round picks) to play, and I think that basically, we thought that when we used that first pick on Tyler."

However, Jones also said the rookie is dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Those developments are worrying Cowboys fans. A high ankle sprain often requires weeks of recovery, but Dallas is expecting Tyler Smith to shield Dak Prescott's blind side against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.

Even before losing Tyron Smith to a hamstring tear, the Cowboys faced question marks on the offensive line. They lost guard Connor Williams and tackle La'el Collins in free agency.

Per Blogging the Boys' RJ Ochoa, Jones said "only the man up above" knows if Tyler Smith would have won a starting spot if not for Tyron Smith's injury. One would assume Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy also know the answer to that question, but the newcomer will now handle the line's most important spot in Week 1.