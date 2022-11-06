Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season.

According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The interest between the two is reportedly mutual, too.

"The #Cowboys have WR Odell Beckham Jr in their sights, sources say. After attempting to acquire a speedy WR before the trade deadline, Dallas turns its focus to the top FA available," Ian Rapoport reports.

Cowboys fans are understandably pretty excited by the big news on Sunday.

"BOX OFFICE!!!!!" one fan wrote.

"It makes sense the #Cowboys would go this route as it was the only way they could go at the position w/o giving up future compensation. Even w/the baggage, if you've been part of the camp that's begged them to "go for it" w/this window, how could you complain about that move?" one fan added.

"Let’s go! Wish we felt better about him making an immediate impact once he’s back to being cleared, but progress!" another fan wrote.

Not everyone is optimistic, though.

"Put me in the category of skeptical Cowboys fans that this deal will actually happen. We know how the Joneses work, they'll say that they "tried" but something fell through and they couldn't make the deal, but almost did," another fan wrote.

The Cowboys, 6-2 on the season, are currently on a bye. They return to the field next week against the Packers.