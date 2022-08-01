Cowboys Had 2 Scary Injury Moments On Monday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys had two scary injury moments at practice on Monday.

Cowboys wide receiver James Washington was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury.

He was reportedly unable to put weight on his leg.

Now, the Cowboys are dealing with an injury to their secondary.

Dallas defensive back Jayron Kearse struggled to put weight on his leg following a play.

Thankfully, Kearse was able to return to the field and he appeared to be smiling, indicating some good news.

The Cowboys have yet to provide an update on Washington.