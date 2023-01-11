Cowboys Had Unfortunate Roster Development Before Playoffs

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Some late roster maneuvering by the Dallas Cowboys backfired before their opening-round playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas signed offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley to the active roster Saturday. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys waived him Monday with plans to add him back to the practice squad if he cleared.

However, the Indianapolis Colts claimed him Tuesday despite already completing their season. That costs the Cowboys some depth before Monday night's game while ending Shepley's season.

Matt Farniok could soon return from a torn hamstring that landed him on the injured reserve in October, and Alec Lindstrom may also return from a back injury to practice.

The Cowboys reached the maximum limit by elevating Shepley from the practice squad three times throughout the season. With starting center Tyler Biadasz inactive for Week 18, they signed Shipley, who played six snaps in a 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Per Cowboys.com's Patrik Walker, Biadasz said he'll "be ready to go" for Monday's first-round matchup at Tampa Bay.