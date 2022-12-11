Cowboys Have Lost 3 Players To Injuries On Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are having a painful Sunday.

Three players have exited a shockingly close game against the Houston Texans with injuries. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys have ruled out right tackle Terence Steele, tight end Jake Ferguson, and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins for the rest of the game.

Steele left late in the second quarter after injuring his knee. Having started all 13 games and played 99 percent of the offense's snaps before Week 14, he'd be a huge loss for an offensive line hoping to soon welcome back All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith.

Although primarily utilized as an extra blocker, Ferguson has caught 16 of 19 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie fourth-round pick suffered a neck injury.

Dallas acquired Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders in late October to fortify its defensive interior. He injured his shoulder on a critical fourth-down stop.

Adding insult to injury, the Cowboys are in danger of getting stunned by the 1-10-1 Texans at home. They're trailing 23-20 with 3:20 remaining after a huge goal-line stand.