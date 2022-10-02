Cowboys Have Made Week 4 Decision On Michael Gallup

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Michael Gallup is back.

The Dallas Cowboys haven't assigned the wide receiver an injury designation entering Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. He's set to play for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 17 last season.

While quarterback Dak Prescott remains inactive, the Cowboys offense will also welcome back Dalton Schultz. The tight end missed their Monday Night Football win with a PCL injury.

Limited to nine games last season, Gallup caught 35 of 62 targets for 445 yards and two touchdowns. He tallied a career-high 1,107 yards in 2019 and followed with 843 yards in 2020.

Despite the ACL tear, Dallas signed Gallup to a five-year, $62.5 million deal this offseason. The 26-year-old could take on a big role for a receiver unit now without Amari Cooper. CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown are the only Cowboys wideouts with more than three catches this season.

Gallup will return in an NFC East showdown at AT&T Stadium kicking off at 1 p.m. ET.