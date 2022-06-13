Cowboys Insider 'Expects' Dalton Schultz To Attend Minicamp

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his first half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dalton Schultz did not attend the final week of voluntary workouts. The Dallas Cowboys don't know if the tight end will show up to mandatory minicamp this week as he seeks a long-term extension.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News believes Schultz will report Tuesday. He'd face a $15,980 fine for skipping the first day, and those penalties would accumulate to $96,877 if he misses the entire week.

Last week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said Schultz was "nonetheless considering" sitting out minicamp despite the fines.

Dallas placed a $10.9 million franchise tag on Schultz earlier this year. The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a new deal, otherwise he must play 2022 on the tag.

Per Clarence Hill Jr. of Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy responded, "We'll see" when asked if he expects Schultz to report this week.

"I’m not worried about his commitment or what he’s done," McCarthy said. "He’s in great shape. If he was standing here, he would tell you this is the strongest he’s ever been. He’s put a tremendous amount of work into the offseason. I think it’s clearly why I separate it. It’s business. It’s business that he’s tending to, and it’s understood."

Schultz enjoyed a breakout season in 2021, setting career highs across the board with 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. The 25-year-old could become an even more crucial target for quarterback Dak Prescott after the Cowboys traded star receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

As McCarthy said, we'll see what happens when Dallas begins minicamp.