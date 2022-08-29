Cowboys, Jets Are Reportedly Discussing Trade

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys look on during the first half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets are reportedly discussing a notable trade.

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys are attempting to trade for an offensive lineman.

Dallas is lacking depth at the tackle spots following Tyron Smith's serious leg injury.

"Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source," Wilson reports.

The Cowboys are likely to start rookie Tyler Smith at the left tackle spot heading into Week 1 against the Buccaneers.

Jerry Jones had said he was confident in his team's depth at offensive line, but they could pursue outside help.