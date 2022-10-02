Cowboys Legend Reveals His Prediction For Quarterback Situation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 17: Daryl Johnston is seen after the the Alliance of American Football game between the Atlanta Legends and the San Antonio Commanders at Georgia State Stadium on March 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/AAF/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys don't have a budding quarterback controversy on their hands, do they?

Cooper Rush is now 3-0 as a starting quarterback, as he's led the Cowboys to two big wins in Dak Prescott's absence this season. He also led Dallas to a huge road win at Minnesota last season.

But there's no real quarterback controversy in Dallas. The starting job will go to Dak Prescott once he's healthy.

That's what Cowboys legend Daryl "Moose" Johnston believes, anyway.

"I'm a believer that you don't lose your job due to an injury -- especially if you were one of the starters, one of the best players at your position in the NFL," Johnston told TMZ this week.

"It's going to be hard for Cooper Rush to create that type of controversy."

Johnston is surely right.

Prescott, meanwhile, could return to the Cowboys as soon as Week 5, according to reports.