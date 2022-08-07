Cowboys Line Had A Rough Practice: NFL Fans React

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It's early August, and Dallas Cowboys fans are already fretting over brief clips from training camp.

Clarence Hill Jr. of Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted that the offensive line struggled to provide Dak Prescott a clean pocket during Saturday's practice. He provided footage of one such non-contact "sack" during the day.

Some onlookers aren't enthused about the early development.

Replying to ESPN's Marcus Spears' response, Cole Cubelic noted that tight end Dalton Schultz -- not an offensive lineman -- missed the block that led to this sack.

However, others took a glass-half-full approach. Fans can process getting Prescott getting pressured as bad news, or take solace in Dallas' defense looking impressive.

Only 10 teams gave up fewer sacks than the Cowboys last season. They brought back four of their 2021 starters and selected Tyler Smith in the first round to replace Connor Williams.

The sky probably isn't falling in Dallas just yet. The defending NFC East champions still have more than a month to prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.