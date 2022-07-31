Cowboys Looking Into Former 1st Round Pick: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly looking into signing a former NFL Draft first round pick.

According to reports, the Cowboys had former Falcons first round pick Takk McKinley in for a visit over the weekend.

While McKinley hasn't been signed yet, the Cowboys are considering the move.

McKinley has a connection in Dallas, as he played for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

McKinley, if healthy, could be pretty fun to watch on the Cowboys defense this season.

Dallas' defense made major strides under Quinn in 2021. The Cowboys will look to do the same in 2022.