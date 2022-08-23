Cowboys Made Notable Decision With Michael Gallup Today

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Michael Gallup is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 last season.

While the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has already ruled out a Week 1 appearance, the team isn't ready to concede a lengthier absence.

As noted by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys could have cleared a roster spot before Tuesday afternoon's 80-man deadline by placing Gallup on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. They didn't take the measure that would have made him ineligible through Week 4.

However, the Cowboys could be delaying the inevitable. They can place him on the reserve/PUP list before setting their 53-man roster by next Tuesday.

Last Thursday, Gallup took a major step in his recovery by running routes and catching passes for the first time since tearing his ACL on Jan. 2. Per Gehlken, the 26-year-old said he "felt great."

Despite the significant injury, Dallas signed Gallup to a five-year, $62.5 million deal this offseason. When healthy, he'll step into a larger role as the team's No. 2 wideout alongside CeeDee Lamb after the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys instead waived kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson, linebacker Christian Sam, and cornerback Quandre Mosely while placing tight end Jeremy Sprinkle on the season-ending injured reserve.