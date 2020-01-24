Mike McCarthy Makes Another Big Addition To His Coaching Staff

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is looking to start his tenure off on strong, and is assembling a strong cast of coaches to help him do it. Joining his staff in Dallas is a coach who oversaw one of the NFL’s best defenses in 2019.

According to Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys are set to hire George Edwards as a senior analyst and work with the linebackers. Edwards spent the last six years as the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. However, he was not retained at the end of the 2019 season.

During Edwards’ tenure in Minnesota, the Vikings recorded five top-10 defenses, and had the No. 1 defense in 2017.

This will be Edwards’ second stint with the Cowboys. He previously served as the team’s linebackers coach from 1998 to 2001 under Chan Gailey and Dave Campo.

The #Cowboys are hiring George Edwards, the former #Vikings DC, as senior analyst, source said. Another experienced addition to Mike McCarthy’s staff. https://t.co/fzMWtehx4s — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2020

Dallas’ defense finished 11th in points allowed and 9th in yards this past year. Over the past six years they’ve consistently been in the top half in the league defensively.

With McCarthy bringing in a heavily offensive-minded background to Dallas, it’s understandable he wants as many smart defensive minds working with him as possible.

Will the Cowboys’ defense improve in 2020?

