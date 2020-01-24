The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mike McCarthy Makes Another Big Addition To His Coaching Staff

New Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy at his introductory press conference in Dallas.FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is looking to start his tenure off on strong, and is assembling a strong cast of coaches to help him do it. Joining his staff in Dallas is a coach who oversaw one of the NFL’s best defenses in 2019.

According to Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys are set to hire George Edwards as a senior analyst and work with the linebackers. Edwards spent the last six years as the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. However, he was not retained at the end of the 2019 season.

During Edwards’ tenure in Minnesota, the Vikings recorded five top-10 defenses, and had the No. 1 defense in 2017.

This will be Edwards’ second stint with the Cowboys. He previously served as the team’s linebackers coach from 1998 to 2001 under Chan Gailey and Dave Campo.

Dallas’ defense finished 11th in points allowed and 9th in yards this past year. Over the past six years they’ve consistently been in the top half in the league defensively.

With McCarthy bringing in a heavily offensive-minded background to Dallas, it’s understandable he wants as many smart defensive minds working with him as possible.

Will the Cowboys’ defense improve in 2020?

[Clarence Hill Jr.]


Reader Interactions

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.