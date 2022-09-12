Cowboys Plan To Stick With Cooper Rush: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 6: Dak Prescott #4 and Cooper Rush #7 of the Dallas Cowboys warm up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly plan to stick with Cooper Rush at quarterback - for now, anyway.

According to Cowboys Country's Mike Fisher, the NFC East franchise has no immediate quarterback trades planned. The team will be going with Rush at quarterback following Dak Prescott's injury.

"Cooper Rush makes it all sound so easy. And the Dallas Cowboys apparently see it that way, too, an NFL source telling CowboysSI.com that the suddenly Dak Prescott-less team's present plan is to "be confident in Coop,'" Fisher reported on Monday afternoon.

Rush, who won a game on the road in Minnesota last year, played in mopup duty against Tampa Bay on Sunday night.

Skip Bayless seems to be quite confident in the plan.

Other Cowboys fans are, too.

Meanwhile, much of the fan base is despondent following the loss to the Bucs and the injury to Prescott, who is set to miss at least a month or more.

Prescott plans to be as supportive as he can for his backup quarterback.

The first test of the year comes on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.