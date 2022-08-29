Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci.

"The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.

DiNucci started once for the Cowboys in 2020, when Dak Prescott was out for the season with an injury.

Perhaps the former James Madison quarterback will latch on with another team.