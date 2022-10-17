NFL World Reacts To Referee's Controversial Performance Tonight

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are leading the Dallas Cowboys, 20-10, in the third quarter of Sunday night's contest.

The game is getting tight and the referee whistle appears to be getting more trigger happy, too.

A couple of questionable penalty calls have gone against the Cowboys in recent plays.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is not happy.

"Mike McCarthy not pleased with the officials on that holding flag on Kelvin Joseph. Spent a good portion of the TV timeout in the ear of John Hussey," ESPN's Todd Archer tweeted.

Micah Parsons was on the receiving end of a misconduct penalty, too.

While the call was likely correct based on the rule, it's still being criticized.

"Micah Parsons just talking smack, it's a penalty unsportsmanlike conduct, cheap call. Just emotions," Calvin Watkins tweeted.

Overall, Cowboys fans are pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday night.

The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-10, on Sunday night.

The game is airing on NBC.