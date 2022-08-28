Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon.
According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant.
Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game.
"Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat" Bryant, a person familiar with decision said. Team has begun cutdown from 80 to 53 players. Process to be done in multiple waves before Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT. Bryant recorded a sack vs. Chargers in second preseason game," Michael Gehlken reports.
The Cowboys, like the rest of the NFL, have until Tuesday to get down to 53 players.
Week 1 is two weeks away.